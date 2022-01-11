Video
Shamim Osman finally extends support to Ivy

Published : Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 293
Staff Correspondent

Shamim Osman at a press conference at Badhan Community Centre in Narayanganj on Monday. photos : Observer

Awami League lawmaker from Narayanganj-4 Shamim Osman has finally given announcement of extending his support for the ruling party's symbol 'Boat' in the Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) election.
At a press conference held in Narayanganj, Shamim Osman said, "I am not against the boat symbol. It's not a fact, who is the candidate. I have always been with Awami League and boat and still with boat. The symbol was bought with our blood. From today, I will work for the 'boat symbol' candidate."
Amid huge criticism against the influential parliament member of Narayanganj for his abstention from the campaign of 'boat symbol' candidate Selina Hayat Ivy and rumour of his support for the BNP-backed independent candidate Taimur Alam Khandakar, he made the announcement at a press conference.
Shamim Osman said, "I want to know first, why I'm always the subject matter during election time. Narayanganj is the base of boat, base of Sheikh Hasina. Don't try to play another game here. Who is the candidate, who cares? I always support the boat, never against it."
But, he hasn't mentioned the name of AL candidate in the polls during the one-hour briefing.
He said, "I am not against the boat symbol. This symbol was bought with our blood. From today, I will work for the 'boat symbol' candidate. But, I will also have to follow the election laws. I can't campaign openly, due to the election law. If you want me to join open campaign, you have to change the law."
Mentioning about independent candidate Taimur Alam Khandakar, he said that BNP-Jamaat doesn't have any space in Narayanganj. They don't even have the power in Narayanganj to defeat ruling AL candidate.
"All the leaders and activists are working for the boat symbol in the city polls. It doesn't matter who is the candidate for the symbol. There is no way to support anyone else other than the boat symbol candidate," he added.
While talking to media on Sunday, Awami League mayoral candidate for the Narayanganj City election Selina Hayat Ivy said she was not sure whether Shamim Osman would support her during her election campaign.
He also said Taimur Alam is the candidate of a 'godfather' indicating Shamim Osman.





While responding to queries of journalists about 'godfather', Shamim Osman said, "If anyone wants, he/she can call me godfather. If anyone wants, call me brother. Anyone can also call me father, but not godmother."
"I am like 'Nilkantha', who can digest everything," he added.
Ivy had been the Narayanganj city mayor for two terms. She also served as chairman of the Narayanganj municipality for a five-year term.


