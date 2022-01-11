Video
Even PM would have voted for me: Taimur

Published : Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 305
Staff Correspondent

Independent Mayoral candidate for Narayanganj City Corporation elections Taimur Alam Khandker campaigning in Ward No 27 on Monday.



If Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina votes for Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) election, she would have voted for me, said NCC independent Mayor Candidate Taimur Alam Khandker.
 Taimur Alam said this while speaking to the journalists during a public meeting in Ward No 12 of Narayanganj on Sunday.
On the other hand police arrested Monirul Islam Robi, election coordinator of Taimur Alam Khandaker on Monday night. Robi was arrested fom his home in Hirajhil area of Siddhirganj in Sadar upazila.
Regarding the arrest of Robi, NCC independent Mayor Candidate said, "Police arrested him along with a list of names of my polling agents. Earlier, two persons were also arrested. This means, there is no level playing field in the election.
"In 2016, Prime Minister mentioned me as a strong NCC mayor candidate. With that confidence, I would say that the Prime Minister would have voted for me if she votes in Narayanganj," said Taimur Alam and added, "The Prime Minister used to evaluate my involvement with the Narayanganj people."
Expressing concern over the law and order situation in the election, he said, "People are supporting me irrespective of party affiliation. The people of Jatiya Party, BNP and many others political parties were with me. But the police are raid their house at night and threatening them to vote for the Selina Hayat Ivy. "
"The government party candidate is campaigning elections with the help of police as the people have no sympathy for her," Taimur added.
Mentioning Selina Hayat Ivy as a candidate of Narayanganj contractors he said, "All the people of the city know the contractors taking part in the campaign on behalf of the Ivy. She is not the leader of the people but the leader of the opportunists."
"People of Narayanganj want fresh water and a water logging free city. I will fulfill this expectation of the people, "said Timur.
Regarding Shamim Osman, MP from Nayanganj he said, "Ivy calls her own party MP a godfather, it is their own business. I have no comment on this."
Taimur Alam said, "If Ivy is not a NCC Mayor Candidate today she would have been the main coordinator of my election."





