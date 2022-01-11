Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 6:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

I will win: Ivy exudes confidence

Published : Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 298
Our Correspondent

Awami League Mayoral candidate for Narayanganj City Corporation elections Selina Hayat Ivy campaigning in Ward No 27 on Monday.

Awami League Mayoral candidate for Narayanganj City Corporation elections Selina Hayat Ivy campaigning in Ward No 27 on Monday.

Narayanganj, Jan, 10: Awami League mayoral candidate for Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) election Selina Hayat Ivy has said it is not she but the media which is always busy with Shamim Osman.
"I don't know for which symbol Shamim Osman will campaign for, I don't need to know. People support me," Ivy told journalists in front of the city unit Awami League office on Monday morning.
Ivy further said, "Looking at the past elections, it can be seen that no matter what happens, the elections are held in a festive atmosphere here, it would happen this time too. It is not me but the media is always busy with Shamim Osman. I am busy with my people."
"I don't know why Shamim Osman takes position against the party decision. It doesn't matter to me whether he supports me or not."
She said, "He (Shamim Osman) is talking much against me, which he should not have said. He knows not only me but also my father. The allegations he made at the press conference held yesterday are completely unfounded. Shamim Osman has been building this ground against me for the last one-and-a-half year."
Mentioning that works of the local government work is a continuous process, Ivy said, "Narayanganj city residents have always found me with them. They will choose me. People of this city could not speak at all. They were afraid. I don't know where the other candidates were at that time."
I have not seen any candidate so vocal in my last 18 years, she added.  Ivy added, "My voters are fixed. The people of Narayanganj have decided whom they will vote for. I will secure victory by a big margin."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dengue: 3 more hospitalized
PM releases stamp marking Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day
Bangabandhu remembered on Homecoming Day
The handing over ceremony of one inshore patrol vessel and six high speed boats
Common colds can provide protection against Covid: Study
Indians handover  fishing boat to BD Coast Guard  
3 more bodies of launch capsize victims recovered
Shamim Osman finally extends support to Ivy


Latest News
Trains to run at half capacity, 25 pc tickets at counter
Over 50% of Europeans on track to contract Omicron: WHO
Dhaka, Delhi agree to stop use of lethal arms
Crystal meth recovered in Teknaf
Dhaleshwari trawler capsize: Another body retrieved
Asia's richest man Ambani buys NYC hotel for $98 million
Govt imposes restrictions to stop BNP rallies: Rizvi
Russia-led troops to begin leaving Kazakhstan in two days: President
US-Russia talks in Geneva were 'positive': Kremlin
UN wants $5 bn aid for Afghanistan in 2022
Most Read News
National unity now crucial: Dr Kamal
Cocktail explosion: 10 BNP men jailed for five years
Govt working tirelessly to build Bangabandhu’s Sonar Bangla: Khasru
4 killed as dump truck hits van in Kushtia
Common colds can provide protection against Covid: Study
11 rules to follow from Thursday
Macron promises more police on streets as rivals criticise him on security
Shahidul Alam asked to submit regular petition against HC order
Madrasa student found dead in Dinajpur
UK plans holiday weekend to honor queen's 70 years on throne
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft