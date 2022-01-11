Video
Tuesday, 11 January, 2022
JU BCL observes Homecoming Day

Published : Tuesday, 11 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
JU Correspondent

Jahangirnagar University unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on Monday observed the historic Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with due respect on the campus.
On this day in 1972, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the undisputed leader of the nation and supreme commander of the country's Liberation War, returned to the sacred soil of independent Bangladesh via London and New Delhi after 290 days of captivity in Pakistan jail.
The leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League-affiliated student wing - led by its newly elected President of JU unit BCL Akhtaruzzaman Sohel and General Secretary Habibur Rahman Liton brought out a procession from the transport yard of the university at 12pm.
After parading different streets in the campus the procession ended at the premises of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall of the campus with a short rally.



