AL, BNP and 8 other political parties invited

Ten more political parties including ruling Awami League and major opposition Bangladesh

Nationalist Party (BNP) have been invited to join the dialogue President Abdul Hamid initiated over the formation of the next Election Commission (EC).

According to a Bangabhaban press release issued on Sunday, the parties will join the dialogue between today and January17. Of the parties, BNP has been invited to join the dialogue at 4pm on January 12 while ruling Awami League will join the dialogue at 4pm on January 17.

Of the invited parties, Jatiya Party (JP) led by Anwar Hossain Manju and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Rob) were invited on Monday (January 10), Islamic Front Bangladesh and Bangladesh National Awami Party on Janary 11, BNP and National Peoples' Party (NPP) on January 12, Jaker Party, Bangladesh Kalyan Party and Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) on January 13.

With the AL, the President is likely to wrap up his dialogue with country's registered political parties on the formation of the EC.

Till to date, some 32 registered political parties have been invited to hold the dialogue.

Of the invited political parties, six parties including BNP, Islami Andolon, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Rob) and Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) already rejected the President's dialogue claiming it as 'pointless'.

A total of 16 political parties have so far held the dialogue with Abdul Hamid responding the invitation at Bangabhaban.

The tenure of the incumbent EC led by Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda will expire on February 14.

The President has taken initiative to hold the dialogue to take opinion of the country's registered political parties over formation process of the EC. Most parties have suggested the President to formulate a new law over the EC formation.