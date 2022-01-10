Video
Severe climate risk threatens 40pc of global fossil reserves

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022
Banani Mallick

Nearly half of the world's fossil fuel reserves are vulnerable to extreme weather brought on by climate change, according to an assessment published last month by risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft.
The threat to 40 per cent of global oil and gas supply makes the cost of climate inaction 'genuinely existential,' the report stated.
The analysis says flooding, high temperatures, and rising sea levels are putting more than 600 billion barrels equivalent of recoverable oil and gas at risk, with reserves from the Middle East and North Africa - in particular Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq - at the greatest risk, Offshore Technology reported. "The reliance of these nations on oil for economic development, coupled with their exposure to heat stress and water shortages, puts them in a precarious position." Maplecroft has described the vulnerability of these nations to extreme weather as the 'Achilles' heel' in their energy strategies.
According to industry newsletter Rizgone, the research note showed 10.5 per cent of the world's commercially-recoverable reserves at extreme risk based on the company's Climate Change Exposure
    Indices, while another 29.5 per cent are in high-risk regions.
Offshore Technology cited a record 55 Gulf of Mexico oil spills triggered by nHurricane Ida last summer as an example of the risk. Rigzone said Ida shut down nearly all the oil production in the Gulf and listed the deadly deep freeze in Texas last February and melting permafrost in Russia as additional examples of the climate impacts confronting the industry.
"These types of events are going to become more frequent and more extreme, creating even greater shocks within the industry," said Verisk Maplecroft environmental analyst Rory Clisby. "Identifying and disclosing these risks in line with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure ( TCFD) recommendations is now a strategic necessity for [fossil] energy companies if they are to mitigate these threats and offset investor concerns over their transition to a low-carbon future."


