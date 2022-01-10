Doraiswami advises to avoid inessential travels to India

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami on Sunday said it would be best if all "inessential"

travels are avoided although they would focus on keeping visa services and borders open for now.

He also mentioned that seven days' quarantine was being brought in from January 11 for all travellers from abroad, including their own citizens returning to India from anywhere.

The High Commissioner made the remarks in response to a question about travel restrictions.

Earlier, he took a booster dose at Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute & Hospital in the city.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen formally inaugurated the programme for the diplomats stationed in Dhaka.

Around 160 diplomats got booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen also said they will discourage travellers through the Bangladesh-India border on health safety grounds.

"Even, there're travels through borders; there should be more health safety measures. Hopefully, we'll be able to protect our people," Dr Momen said.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for arranging the booster vaccinations of the diplomatic community.

"The EU is proud to be supporting the vaccination of the Bangladesh population, with Team Europe delivering more than 10 million vaccines and EIB loan coming on-stream soon," the Ambassador tweeted. -UNB









