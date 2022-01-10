

Bangabandhu’s historic Homecoming Day today

On that day (January 10) in 1972, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, undisputed leader of Bengalis, returned to an independent and sovereign Bangladesh after over nine and a half months in captivity at a jail in Pakistan.

Despite the victory of Bangladesh through armed struggle on December 16 in 1971, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of independence, was still a prisoner in Pakistan. The people of the newly independent country passed those days, the days between victory and the homecoming, in suspense.

The Pakistani government was compelled to release Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after 24 days of victory of the bloody war facing multiple pressures. The country's independence was fulfilled on that day when the great leader who broke the shackles of Pakistan's 24 years of misrule and brought the Bengalis to the port of liberation set foot on the soil of the country.

Since then the day has been celebrated as Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day. This time 50th anniversary of the historic day will be celebrated in a historical context.

On the occasion, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages paying glowing tributes to the Father of the Nation on Sunday evening.

President M Abdul Hamid called upon the countrymen to make relentless efforts to build a 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In a message on the eve of the Homecoming Day of Bangabandhu, he said on historic January 10 in 1972, the Father of the Nation had returned to independent and sovereign Bangladesh after nine months and 14 days in captivity.

Paying profound homage to Bangabandhu, the President said, "Though we achieved ultimate victory on December 16 in 1971 through an armed struggle, the true essence of victory came with the return of the Father of the Nation."

He said Bangabandhu, a visionary leader, led the nation in every movement including the All Party State Language Movement Council in 1948, Language Movement in 1952, Jukta-Front Election in 1954, movement against Martial Law proclaimed by Gen Ayub Khan in 1958, Movement against Education Commission in 1962, Six-Point Movement in 1966, Mass Upsurge in 1969 and the General Election in 1970, where Awami League won landslide victory.

Bangabandhu was sentenced to death during his imprisonment in Pakistan but he was firm and steadfast in his aims, said the head of the State.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her firm determination of building a 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with collective efforts.

"We will uphold the spirit of independence achieved in exchange for the three million martyrs and two million abused mothers and sisters. Inspired by the motto of the Great Liberation War by resisting all imminent conspiracies, together, we shall play an effective role in building the 'Golden Bangladesh' of the Father of the Nation's dream," she said in a message on the eve of the Homecoming Day of Bangabandhu.

While talking on the occasion of the historic Homecoming Day, senior leader of Awami League (AL) and Advisory Council Member of the party Amir Hossain Amu said Bangladesh without Bangabandhu was unimaginable to the people and the taste of independence was incomplete to the Bengalis.

Paying homage to Bangabandhu and paying homage to his memory, Amir Hossain Amu said with the return of Bangabandhu to the country on January 10 in 1972, the people of the country attained the perfection of independence.

Amir Hossain Amu, also Spokesperson of the 14-party alliance, said that although the country became independent on December 16, people were not complacent. There was no smile on anyone's face. Even the refugees from Bangladesh who took refuge in India during the Liberation War did not want to return to Bangladesh without Bangabandhu.

Everyone was thinking about Bangabandhu's survival, and the question is when he will return to the country if he survives. He said that January 10 was very much desired to the Bengalis. The nation was rejuvenated by the return of the great leader, he added.

Bangabandhu, the undisputed leader of the nation and supreme commander of the country's Liberation War, returned to the sacred soil of independent Bangladesh via London and New Delhi on January 10 in 1972, after 290 days of confinement in Pakistan jail.

Marking the day, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee has chalked out elaborate programmes.

A programme titled 'Father of the Nation in Independent Country (Mukto Swadeshe Jatir Pita)' will be live broadcast on all television channels, online and social media at 3:00pm on Monday from Shaheed Manirul Alam Auditorium of the Bangladesh Television in the capital.

Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the programme virtually joining from her official residence Ganabhaban in the city.

Poems of Sheikh Rehana, Bangabandhu's younger daughter, written on her parents will be recited in the function while a discussion on the significance of Bangabandhu's homecoming will also be held.

Ruling Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies including Juba League, Chhatra League, Swechchhasebak League, Krishak League and others have taken various programmes to observe the historic Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman today.

The AL's programmes will begin with hoisting of the national and party flags at the AL central office, Bangabandhu Bhaban, and its party offices across the country at 6:30am, an AL press release said.

AL leaders and activists will pay homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban in the city's Dhanmondi 32 at 8:30am.

At 11:00am, an AL delegation will pay respect to the undisputed leader of the nation by placing wreaths at his grave in Tungipara of Gopalganj.

The AL delegation will include its Presidium Member Muhammad Faruk Khan, Organising Secretaries Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan, SM Kamal Hossain, Afzal Hossain and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Secretary of Finance and Planning Affairs Waseqa Ayesha Khan, Office Secretary Biplob Barua and others.

On the occasion, a discussion will be held on a limited scale at the party's central office in the city's 23, Bangabandhu Avenue at 3:30pm on Tuesday, maintaining the health safety guidelines.

Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina will address the discussion through videoconferencing from her official Ganabhaban residence.

Besides, all district, city, upazila, thana, union and ward level units of the AL, its' associate and likeminded bodies will organise similar programmes to observe the day in a befitting manner.

In a statement, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader urged all party leaders and activists and its associate and likeminded bodies to observe all the programmes, marking the Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day in a befitting manner, maintaining the health safety guidelines.

On the night of March 25, 1971, Pakistan army arrested Bangabandhu from his Dhanmondi residence and sent him to a West Pakistani jail the following day.

Bangabandhu was subjected to inhuman torture in the Pakistan jail where he had been counting moments for the execution of his death sentence that was pronounced in a farcical trial.

"I was a prisoner in the condemned cell awaiting hanging. From the day I went into jail, I didn't know whether I would be alive or not. I was mentally ready to die. But I knew Bangladesh would be liberated," Bangabandhu spoke emotionally about his ordeal in Pakistani prison at a news conference in London.

About the Pakistan army's genocide on Bangalees, Mujib said, "If Hitler had been alive today, he would have been ashamed."

Earlier, on March 26 in 1971, Bangabandhu proclaimed independence of Bangladesh and urged people from all walks of life to participate wholeheartedly in the nation's War of Liberation.

Immediately after the proclamation of independence, Bangabandhu was arrested by Pakistani military junta and then flown to West Pakistan to keep him in prison there.

Though the final victory through the nine-month-long bloody War of Liberation was achieved defeating Pakistani occupation forces on December 16 in 1971, the nation's expectations were fulfilled and the people got the real taste of victory with the homecoming of Bangabandhu on January 10 in 1972.

On reaching Dhaka (Tejgaon) airport in the afternoon on January 10, Bangabandhu was greeted by tens of thousands of jubilant people who had been eagerly waiting to see their beloved leader since the victory on December 16 in 1971.

From the airport Bangabandhu was escorted to the Racecourse Maidan (now Suhrawardy Udyan) where he addressed a spontaneous reception accorded to him by the cheerful countrymen believed to be one million.

He recalled with deep respect the contribution of all during the war and urged the people to rebuild the war-ravaged country.

Bangabandhu took the oath of office as the country's Prime Minister on January 12 in 1972.









