Monday, 10 January, 2022, 7:17 AM
Don’t listen to rumours about school closure, says Dipu Moni

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Staff Correspondent

Minister of Education Dr Dipu Moni has urged everyone not to listen to the rumours about the closure of educational
    institutions in the Corona situation in the country.  
Dipu Moni made the call in response to a question from reporters after the ninth convocation of Daffodil International University at Ashulia in Savar on Sunday.
Education Minister presided over the convocation ceremony as a representative of the University Chancellor and President Abdul Hamid.
The Education Minister said, "Today we have a meeting with the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19. Corona vaccination activities of students are going on in full swing. We are trying to bring everyone under the vaccine and keep the educational institution open. However, it is also true that if it seems that the infection will increase if the educational institution is kept open, then we may close it."
"We are trying to figure out how to keep the educational institution safe and prevent infection," she added.  
Dipu Moni further said, "Those who say that it has already been decided to close the educational institutions are only doing so to create sensationalism. Such rumours are spread all the time. Don't listen to rumours. If we have to stop, we will say. "
"If necessary, we will close the educational institution. But we will not stop until we realize the need. We want students to return to a normal education system. So we all have to be self-reliant and responsible," she added.


