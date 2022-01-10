71pc public univ students face lodging crisis

The student housing crisis in the country's autonomous and public universities has reached a critical stage. Fewer students who come to study in these institutions get accommodation.

Not all the students are getting accommodation in Jahangirnagar University, the full fledged residential university of the country. About 19 percent students of the university are deprived of accommodation. Besides, there is no accommodation for the students of Jagannath University. Moreover, accommodation to 11 more universities is zero.

According to those concerned, the residential halls of most of the public universities in the country are controlled by the ruling student organizations. As a result, the administration cannot expel students and outsiders leading to legitimate students being deprived of

accommodation.

According to the latest 2020 report of Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC), out of 3 lakh 14 thousand 930 students in 46 public universities of the country, only 1 lakh 5 thousand 787 students enjoy accommodation facilities.

Reportedly, 71 percent students are deprived of housing facilities. This number has increased compared to last year. The previous year, 66 percent of students were deprived of housing facilities, according to a 2019 report.

As of a latest UGC report, Dhaka University has 23 residential halls and dormitories. There is accommodation for only 16,899 students out of 39,373 students. There is no accommodation for more than half of the students that means 57 percent students lack accommodation.

Jagannath University has 17,038 students but no accommodation. Rajshahi University has 18 halls. Out of 38,291 students of the university only 9,072 students have accommodation that means 77 percent of the university has no accommodation.

However, there is 100 percent accommodation for students of Bangladesh Agricultural University and Patuakhali University of Science and Technology. Bangladesh Agricultural University has 14 halls for 8,291 students and Patuakhali University of Science and Technology has 8 halls for 3 thousand 421 students.

According to the UGC report, 3,464 students have residential accommodation out of 8,851 students in Bangladesh University of Engineering. Chittagong University provides accommodation to 5,098 students out of 27,483 students, Khulna University 2,272 students out of 7,338 students, Haji Danesh University of Science and Technology 3,290 students out of 11,547 students.

In Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology 1,471 students enjoy accommodation facilities out of 3,502 students, Noakhali University of Science and Technology 1,904 students out of 7,342 students, Comilla University 738 students out of 6,050 students.

National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam University accommodates 428 students out of 7,258 students, Pabna University of Science and Technology only 738 students out of 5,378, and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology 2,061 students out of 11,056.

Shahjalal University of Science and Technology provides accommodation to only 30 percent students. There are accommodation facilities to 2,437 students in 8 halls. Kushtia Islamic University has 8 residential halls for 15,997 students. The university has accommodation facilities for 3,594 students.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University has 248 students accomodation out of 2,367 students, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University has 1,780 students accommodation out of 1,880 students, Maulana Bhasani University of Science and Technology has 1,562 students accommodation out of 5,188 students and Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University has 4,500 student's accommodation out of 4770 students.

Besides 3493 out of 3954 in CUET, 2057 out of 5809 in RUET, 4497 out of 5950 in Kuet, 1130 out of 1547 in Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, 1968 out of 2165 students in Sylhet Agricultural University, 1700 out of 4137 students in Jessore University of Science and Technology, 837 out of 10099 students in Begum Rokeya University, 370 out of 8198 in Bangladesh University of Professional, 680 out of 2948 in Bangladesh Textile University, 1463 out of 7990 in Barisal University, 164 out of 572 students in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University, 49 out of 198 students in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, 141 out of 497 students in Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib University of Science and Technology, 143 out of 583 students in Rangamati University of Science and Technology.









