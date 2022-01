PM’s advice on Omicron

* Who are yet to get the jabs to take the vaccine immediately* Follow health guidelines* Maintain social distancing* Mask is a must* Avoid hosting or attending large gatherings* Not to be afraid and not pay heed to the false propaganda on Omicron