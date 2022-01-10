3 madrasa students die, 4 injured in road accident in Bagerhat

Three madrasa students died and four others were injured in a road accident at Fakirhat in Bagerhat.

The accident took place while a truck collides with a CNG in front of Shyambagat Munster Jute Mills in the upazila on Saturday night.

The injured were rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital. One of them was sent to Dhaka for advanced treatment in critical condition. It is learned that the students were returning to their madrasa in Bagerhat after participating in the International Qiraat Conference at Khulna Alia Kamil Madrasa.

The deceased were identified as Hafeez Abdullah, Abdul Gafur and Salahuddin of Satkhira district.

All of them were students of Hakimpur Qawmi Madrasa in Bagerhat Sadar Upazila. Among them, Abdullah was a final year student of Hadith in Daura and the other two were students of other classes of Madrasa.

Katakhali Highway Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ali said, "Police reached the spot after the accident. After rescuing dead bodies we sent to Katakhali Highway Police Station. Besides, injured passengers are sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital.

No arrests have been made so far as the deadly truck escaped. Police are continuing operations to arrest the killer truck and its driver.