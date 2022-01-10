Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 January, 2022, 7:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

DSA being used against opposition, dissidents: BNP

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

BNP on Sunday alleged that the Digital Security Act (DSA) is being used against opposition leaders and activists and dissidents as a tool of repression.
"The Digital Security Act is a repressive law. If anyone belonging to opposition or any dissenter files a case under the act in the morning, it will be dismissed by the court in the afternoon," said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
Speaking at a doa-mahfil-cum discussion meeting, he also said when any Awami League leader files a case against a BNP leader under the DSA, the legal process continues smoothly from the very beginning. "That BNP leader will be arrested by police and sent to jail by the court."
Rizvi also said if the BNP leaders are sent to jail under the DSA case they will be granted bail after a long time. "This is how the Digital Security Act has been applied in the country." Jatiyatabadi Online Activists arranged the programme on the ground floor of BNP's Nayapaltan central office seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of their late colleagues, including MM Obaidur Rahman, Kamarul Hasan Shaheen, Tanima Soma and Shant Islam.
Describing the current situation in the country as "terribly suffocating", Rizvi said, "We live in a society where there is no freedom of speech. We have to always carefully look left and right all the time to see whether anyone is following us."
He alleged that the government has been dangerously 'repressing' the online activists and freethinkers using different 'terrible and despicable' laws.
The BNP leader said the online activists have been encouraging the nation through their activities against the current 'fascists' regime.
Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent comment that the year 2022 will be a milestone in Bangladesh's infrastructure development, the BNP leader said people will be deceived and despoiled further in the name of development. He said masters' degree holders now apply for a post of peon for lack of job opportunity in the country. "This is the development of Sheikh Hasina."    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 madrasa students die, 4 injured in road accident in Bagerhat
DSA being used against opposition, dissidents: BNP
Dhaka Water and Sewrege Authority arranged a Bill Collection Award ceremony
Fire breaks out in Barishal-bound launch; doused quickly
Awami League nominated Mayor candidate for Narayanganj City Corporation Selina Hayat Ivy
Jobless man sets sleeping wife on fire in Rajshahi
DUJ for upholding journalists’ trade union rights
Skirmishes broke out among Bangladesh Chhatra League activists


Latest News
Covid cases in Bangladesh mark a sharp rise by 115% in one week
Seven new dengue patients admitted to hospitals
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BNP wants to foil next polls: Hasan
'I was her brother just two days ago, but now become godfather'
From Hatirjheel to Demra in just 10 minutes!
Fire at Ukhia Rohingya camp, 1,200 shanties gutted
Unvaccinated students can’t enter schools, colleges after Jan 15
President invites Awami League to join dialogue on Jan 17
Dhaleshwari trawler capsize: 6 bodies retrieved after 5 days
Most Read News
164 people killed in Kazakhstan unrest
I didn't call him 'godfather,' it's his 30-year long title: Ivy
3 madrasa students killed in Bagerhat road crash
Murad, wife surrender firearms to police
About 200 dead in northwest Nigeria attacks
Ex-Malaysian PM Mahathir successfully underwent medical procedure
7 dead after rock face collapse at Brazilian waterfall
Unvaccinated students can’t enter schools, colleges after Jan 15
Benzema, Vinicius at the double for Madrid
Ex-DIG (Prisons) Partha jailed for 8 yrs in graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft