Fire breaks out in Barishal-bound launch; doused quickly

CHANDPUR, Jan 9: A fire that broke out in a Barishal- bound launch carrying 300 passengers was doused by launch staff quickly on Saturday night .

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chandur port officer Kaiser Alam said the fire originated in the engine room of MV Survi-9 launch was extinguished before it could spread.

No damages or casualties were reported.

According to the crew, the fire broke out when the launch reached Mohanpur area of Matlab North around 10 pm on Saturday.

They managed to douse the fire before it could spread to other parts of the launch.

Upon information, Naval Fire Service went to the spot from Chandpur.

Mohanpur Naval Police provided security to passenger at the night, said Mohammad Ohiduzzaman, Naval Police in-charge. -UNB












