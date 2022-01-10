Meghla bus driver held for killing two in city

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested the driver of Meghla bus that hit and killed two people in city's Gulishtan area.

The elite force arrested the driver identifying as M Rakib Sharif, 21 conducting an overnight drive in city's Wari area, Additional Police Super ANM Imran Hossain, assistant director of legal and media wing of RAB, said on Sunday.

The RAB will disclose in detail in a press briefing scheduled to be held at its Kawran Bazar media center later on Sunday.

Police sources said two people -- identified as Mohammad Badsha and M Farid -- were killed while the Meghla transport company bus hit them in front of Gulishtan toll plaza at 9:30am on Saturday.

The other five injured including Elias Hossain, 40, Omar Sharif, 45, Al- Amin, 25 and Sajib, 26 were sent to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.

After the accident, the police seized the bus but its driver and helper managed to flee. -BSS