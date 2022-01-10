

Death Anniv



The 14th death anniversary of educationist Abul Hashem, founder and principal of Singhakhali School and College at Bhandaria Upazilla of Pirojpur district, will be observed today (Monday).

A discussion and milad mahfil will be arranged on the college compound, says a press release.

His family members will arrange feast for the orphans at Shinghakhali and milad mahfil in Dhaka.



Today (Monday, Jan 10, 2022) is the 7th death anniversary of Kamrun Naher, Associate Professor of Dhaka College. She is the daughter of late Advocate AKM Khalilur Rahman, former Vice-President of the Dhaka Bar Association and sister of TV anchor Zillur Rahman.

Marking the day, prayers will be offered; milad mahfil and Qurankhani will be held. Food will be distributed among orphan and destitute people.

Relatives and admirers are requested to pray for salvation for the departed soul.





