Student among 3 killed in Pabna road accidents

PABNA, Jan 9: Three people including a student were killed in separate road accidents in Pabna on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Rabiul Islam, 40, son of Tarun Biswas of Putigara village of Santhia upazila, Abdul Momin, 38, son of Kahay Hossain of the same village, Sajjad Hossain, 18, son of Asadul Islam of Srikrishnapur area of Dapunia. A man was killed and two others were injured as a truck hit a paddy-laden van from behind at Madhpur Tailkupi on Pabna-Kashinathpur road around 8 am on Sunday.

Two injured people were taken to a hospital in critical condition and one of them died, Ataikula Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Jalal Uddin said.

Besides, a motorcycle collided with a three-wheeler coming from the opposite direction at Jot Adam intersection around 8 am, leaving Sajjad Hossian, who passed SSC exam this year, dead on the spot, said police. -UNB





