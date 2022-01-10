Video
Monday, 10 January, 2022
Rohingya camp in Ukhiya catches fire

12,00 houses reported burnt

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Staff Correspondent

At least 1,200 houses were burned at a fire incident at Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar on Sunday.  
Four units of Fire fighters brought the fire under control after one and a half hours of operation.
Shamsud Douza Nayan, additional commissioner at Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commission (RRRC) said to the media, "The fire broke out in the Rohingya camp of Palangkhali Union at 5.30 pm. The fire was brought under control at around 7.45 pm."
"The blaze burned about 1,200 houses and damaged several installations in the camp. However, no casualties were reported till filing this report," added Nayan.
In this regard, Additional Superintendent of Police of 7-APBN Kamran Hossain said, "Four units of fire service including police worked to control the fire. In addition, the Teknaf Fire Service Station also cooperated just in time. Initially, the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage could not be ascertained."
Earlier, on January 2 this year, a fire broke out at Corona Hospital run by the United Nations Migration Agency (IOM) at Ukhia Balukhali Camp No. 20.
Besides, 15 Rohingyas had died in a fire at Balukhali in Ukhia on March 22 last year. At that time about 10 thousand houses were burnt to ashes.







