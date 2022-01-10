Video
Dengue: 7 more hospitalized

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Staff Correspondent

Seven more patients were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
Of them, four were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and three to hospitals outside Dhaka.
A total of 71 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in the first nine days in this year. So far, 28 patients have left for home after recovering from dengue disease.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 43. Of them, 28 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 15 are receiving it outside the capital.  
According to the DGHS, around 28,429 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in 2021. The death toll stood at 105 last year.


