Monday, 10 January, 2022, 7:16 AM
Home Editorial

World Bank loan for BBIN project  encouraging

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Recently, the World Bank (WB) has sent a letter to the Economic Relations Division (ERD) of the finance ministry, pledging to provide a $745m loan to implement Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal (BBIN) Regional Transport and Trade Facilitation Programme (Phase 1). The purpose of the project is to boost connectivity among the aforementioned countries.

However, the BBIN agreement was signed on 15 June 2015 at Bhutan's capital Thimphu to facilitate cross-border movement of passengers and cargo vehicles. Later, on 27 November, Bangladesh, India and Nepal ratified the pact during a tripartite meeting in Delhi while Bhutan backtracked.

Eyeing the implementation of the BBIN program, the Bangladesh government has already moved towards necessary policy reforms and modernisation of infrastructures--including the development of regional roads, revenue stations, land ports and naval ports. Now, Bangladesh Land Port Authority (BLPA), Roads and Highways Department, Ministry of Commerce and Bangladesh National Board of Revenue (NBR) will implement the WB proposed programme.

The funds will be distributed among the mentioned four government agencies in order to materialise different projects. BLPA will work for developing infrastructures and enhancing the capacity of the three largest land ports of the country--Benapole, Bhomra and Burimari. Infrastructure development of ports will be premised on digitalisation. The NBR will modernise the custom houses of Dhaka and Chattogram and the develop revenue stations.

The pledged WB loan will also be spent to upgrade the Chattogram custom house, which handles 90 per cent of the country's export-import, in line with global standards.

Sylhet-Charkhai-Sheola-Sutarkandi highway will be upgraded under the supervision of the Roads and Highways Department, which is part of the Asian Highway. It is important to mention that a section of this road is also part of another strategic corridor, the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar (BCIM) corridor, which extends from Kolkata.

Part of this road would also match the WB's investments in Benapole, Bhomra and Sheola land ports, the Asian Development Bank's investments on the Dhaka-Sylhet road and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's investment in the Sylhet-Tamabil road. WB will also fund for the trade facilitation agreement (TFA) implementation, which will be processed by the commerce ministry.

According to government sources, there is a possibility that the loan will be approved during the World Bank's board meeting in May. The support for the infrastructure will be accompanied by technical assistance to help Bangladesh prepare and subsequently implement the BBIN motor vehicle pact. Once the connectivity routes are operational Bangladesh will turn into a regional connectivity hub, giving a boost to regional trade and connectivity.

Now the ball is in the government's court to ensure how to utilise the WB fund to avail optimal results from the BBIN project.



