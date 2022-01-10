Accidents have become regular affair

Dear Sir

Accidents on roads and in rivers have become a regular issue in Bangladesh. Here, nobody knows whether he or she will return home alive if go outside. Divers of Fire Service on Sunday recovered the bodies of four people from the Dhaleshwari River, who went missing after a trawler capsized in the river at Sadar upazila in Narayanganj on January 5. Three of there have been identified.



Now, the question arises what are the BIWTA authorities doing? Aren't they responsible for the accidents? Why are there no stringent rules for ensuring the safety of a vessel? Could this disaster not be avoidable? The facts of negligence of the launch owners, drivers and the lack of proper monitoring for preventing accidents cannot be denied. We expect that the authority will give proper attention to safety and maintainance of vessels, navigating and traffic rules which would be stringently followed by the staffs. Thousands of lives have been lost to disasters in the waterways.



We feel the necessity to stop these careless tragedies, happening every year more than ever before.



Anik Khan

Over email