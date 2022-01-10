Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 January, 2022, 7:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Accidents have become regular affair

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

Dear Sir
Accidents on roads and in rivers have become a regular issue in Bangladesh. Here, nobody knows whether he or she will return home alive if go outside. Divers of Fire Service on Sunday recovered the bodies of four people from the Dhaleshwari River, who went missing after a trawler capsized in the river at Sadar upazila in Narayanganj on January 5. Three of there have been identified.

Now, the question arises what are the BIWTA authorities doing? Aren't they responsible for the accidents? Why are there no stringent rules for ensuring the safety of a vessel? Could this disaster not be avoidable? The facts of negligence of the launch owners, drivers and the lack of proper monitoring for preventing accidents cannot be denied. We expect that the authority will give proper attention to safety and maintainance of vessels, navigating and traffic rules which would be stringently followed by the staffs. Thousands of lives have been lost to disasters in the waterways.

We feel the necessity to stop these careless tragedies, happening every year more than ever before.

Anik Khan
Over email



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Accidents have become regular affair
When Bangabandhu returned to independent Bangladesh
Bangabandhu’s homecoming: A historic day
Discomforting issues of training
Growing concern for air pollution
Thinking alternative to lockdown
US democracy does not solve problems, but is a ‘vetocracy’ problem itself
Corona hit tourism sector


Latest News
Covid cases in Bangladesh mark a sharp rise by 115% in one week
Seven new dengue patients admitted to hospitals
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BNP wants to foil next polls: Hasan
'I was her brother just two days ago, but now become godfather'
From Hatirjheel to Demra in just 10 minutes!
Fire at Ukhia Rohingya camp, 1,200 shanties gutted
Unvaccinated students can’t enter schools, colleges after Jan 15
President invites Awami League to join dialogue on Jan 17
Dhaleshwari trawler capsize: 6 bodies retrieved after 5 days
Most Read News
164 people killed in Kazakhstan unrest
I didn't call him 'godfather,' it's his 30-year long title: Ivy
3 madrasa students killed in Bagerhat road crash
Murad, wife surrender firearms to police
About 200 dead in northwest Nigeria attacks
Ex-Malaysian PM Mahathir successfully underwent medical procedure
7 dead after rock face collapse at Brazilian waterfall
Unvaccinated students can’t enter schools, colleges after Jan 15
Benzema, Vinicius at the double for Madrid
Ex-DIG (Prisons) Partha jailed for 8 yrs in graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft