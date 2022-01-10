

Discomforting issues of training

As new entrance in the civil service cadre of Pakistan in 1967, we were taught job-specific subjects along with public administration and development economics. Experts imparted lessons in the Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, the Civil Procedure Code, the Evidence Act, and land revenue laws. In addition, we had lessons in Islamiyat. For the Bengalis from East Pakistan (Bangladesh), there were lessons in Urdu and for those from West Pakistan was Bangla.



Barrister Daud Elias used to teach us the criminal procedure course in the academy. He was an elegantly dressed, sophisticated and suave young man who impressed us all with his handsome appearance and clipped English accent. His style was more attractive than his teachings. West Pakistani colleague Chowdhury Amin Ullah informed us that Daud's wife was English. We failed to see that the relevance of that fact to his teaching.



But some of us preserved it as a valuable piece of information! The Evidence Act was taught by sharp, witty and humorous lawyer Sheikh Imtiaz. His observations were often realistic and caustic. For instance, he never tired of saying assertively, 'Maternity is a fact and paternity is an accident!' Amin, a civil lawyer, gave us lessons in the Civil Procedure Code.



He was as grim and dry as the laws he taught. Our Islamiyat teacher tried to teach us the implication of Islam for Pakistan. His faltering teaching bored us. He often solemnly asserted, 'Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the father of the nation of Pakistan. He was born in 1870 in the wealthy Punja family of Bombay!' His words tried to mimic a rare revelation. Apart from the senior civil and foreign service officers and some distinguished academics, most of the other guest lecturers performed no better than the Islamiyat teacher.



In the beginning, we often complained to the directors and deputy directors about the poor standard of the lectures of some guest lecturers. They laughed and said, 'Yes, we know that. These lectures are a part of your training. They do not necessarily enrich your knowledge but serve as an important part of your learning. These teach you to patiently listen to the rubbish that will reach your ears in the form of speeches from your bosses in the days to come!' We had no reply to this.



'All the king's horses�'

Incongruous as it seemed to us in this age of motor vehicles, horse-riding formed an indivisible part of the syllabus. The director and deputy directors of the academy, however, told us that lessons in horse-riding would prepare us as officers with great self-confidence. It would give us the courage and strength to face challenging situations as officers overseeing law and order to ensure peace and stability in society.



Needless to say, the exercise would contribute immensely to our physical fitness. We were not quite convinced. There was, however, no escaping the exacting lessons in riding a horse. In the final passing out examinations, 50 marks where earmarked for horse-riding. If one failed to secure the pass mark of 30, one would fail the FPO; so we were told.



Every morning at around 5 when the sky was still dark in the winter months, we were virtually dragged out of the bed. There was no need for alarms to ring as the room bearers loudly whispered in our ears, 'Sahab jago, uttho, warna ghore mein fail ho jaoge!' (Sir, please wake up and rise; otherwise, you will fail in horse-riding.) Eyes heavy with sleep, we walked as in a dream and washed our hands and faces. Then we picked up from the bed the breeches for riding. The energetic room bearers not only served us our bed tea but also laid the breeches.



We put them on and went out in the cold darkness towards the grassy field where the riding master Channan Khan was waiting with the horses. 'In our childhood, we had learnt from our teachers that the horse is a noble animal.' Nevertheless when as novices, we got on, the horses the nobility seemed to have been snatched away from the graceful animals. The beginning of the lessons took place under a dark sky studded with twinkling stars. In the winter of Lahore, the air felt like piercing icy spears moving fast through various points of one's helpless body.



The initial lessons were in walk and trot. Making the horse walk was a relatively simple affair but to the learners, it was not an easy task. You had to keep the reins loose in order to make the horse move slowly. The tighter you made the reins the faster the horse ran. A wrong move here destabilised the horse and the novice rider. If my memory does not betray me, my friend and colleague Waliul Islam played safe by just standing still without making an attempt to move the horse.



All around him the colleagues on horses moved slowly while Wali with his horse stood on the ground looking like a granite statue. When I told him that he looked like the Duke of Edinburgh on the horseback, he was not amused.

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelly, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former teachnocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, Died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times"













