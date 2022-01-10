

Growing concern for air pollution



Before that, an alarming news was unveiled by IQAir's global air quality data platform in its World Air Quality Report 2020 that the air quality of Bangladesh was the worst in the world, while its capital Dhaka was the second most air polluted city in 2020 and South Asia remained the most polluted region of the world with Bangladesh, India and Pakistan sharing 42 of the 50 most polluted cities worldwide. Experts said Bangladesh ranked the top of the worst polluted countries since 2018 and this result showed that the situation did not improve in recent years at all.



One of the major causes for Dhaka to dominate the list of most polluted cities in the world is the rise in commercial and construction activities in recent years. The two major sources of air pollutants in the city come from industrial and vehicular emissions. The vicinity of Dhaka has around 2,295 brick kilns which emit fine particles in the air. Also sharing the blame for air pollution, the ongoing metro rail construction project has led to traffic congestions in most of the significant parts of the city.



Apart from that, smoking, burning of fossil fuels from air conditioners, coal-fired power plants and outdoor burnin, burning of municipal and agricultural waste, emit nitrogen oxides rendering the air quality of the metropolis "unhealthy" which acts as a silent killer and considered seriously health hazards ingredients.



Exposure to high levels of air pollution can cause a variety of adverse health outcomes. It increases the risk of respiratory infections, heart disease and lung cancer. Both short and long term exposure to air pollutants have been associated with health impacts. More severe impacts affect people who are already ill. Children, the elderly and poor people are more susceptible. The most health-harmful pollutants, closely associated with excessive premature mortality, are fine PM2.5 particles that penetrate deep into lung passageways.



The High Court ordered the authorities concerned on November 26, 2019 to shut down all the illegal brick-kilns in Dhaka and its surrounding areas to reduce air pollution in the capital city. The court also ordered the government to form a committee to identify the causes of air pollution and formulate a guideline for reducing it in capital Dhaka and also instructed the Department of Environment (DoE) to conduct mobile court drives twice a week to take legal action against those responsible for air pollution in the capital.



According to a recent research report by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), the DoE is mired in corruption. Environmental clearance and renewal are big areas of corruption. Besides, the officials and employees of the department have collusion with the owners of the environment polluting organizations. In this case, to get the environmental clearance, 66 percent of the industries have to pay extra money outside the rules. Apart from this, although there is no legal provision for setting up factories in residential areas, 72% of the factories are located in residential areas.



Actually, we have a serious apathy regarding the environmental related laws and its proper awareness. We have also a negative attitude to clean road in the city or town and also pollution free in the river.



But while we go in abroad, then we obey the laws of foreign country but in our country we show our serious negligence to the environmental related factors. Frequently, we are putting out the dust in the open thoroughfares, industrial toxic water is pushing out in the river, destroying forest without any reason and proper assessment, pilling up structure in vacant land without any proper approval and so many functions against to the environment.



According to the UN, nine out of every ten people breathe unclean air globally and air pollution causes an estimated seven million premature deaths every year, predominantly in low and middle-income countries. Air pollution contributes to heart disease, strokes, lung cancer and other respiratory diseases; it also threatens the economy, food security and the environment and the air pollution is considered as silent killer of the world.



The world needs to pay far greater attention to air pollution, which also increases the risks associated with Covid-19. So, limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees will also help to reduce air pollution, death and disease.



TIB says that due to legal weaknesses, the DoE is not able to fulfill its responsibilities properly. As much as there is legal capacity, it is not being utilized. The institution is mired in corruption due to deficit in every indicator of good governance.



Due to the corruption of the department, industries have sprung up in residential areas. Moreover, the DoE has failed to fulfill its fundamental role in controlling environmental pollution, and ghosts are at the forefront. Environmental pollution is on the rise due to the DoE. The organization needs to be streamlined and the people involved in corruption and irregularities need to be identified and held accountable.



Although the government has taken several steps to improve air quality, the measures do not seem to be adequate and sustainable. Air pollution is not just an environmental problem; it is a major source of public health woes and at this stage the authorities should consider it as an urgent silent killer and take immediate action.

Md Zillur Rahaman, Banker and Freelance Columnist











