NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, Jan 9: A young man was electrocuted in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Ashraful, 21, was the Abdus Sabur, a resident of Uttar Jhaukuti Village under Narayanpur Union.

Locals said Ashraful came in contact with live electricity after he touched an electric pole next to a room in their house at around 9:15am, which left him dead on the spot.