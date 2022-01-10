77 detained on different charges in 8 dists

A total of 77 people including a woman have been detained on different charges in separate drives in eight districts- Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Joypurhat, Patuakhali, Naogaon, Barishal, Bogura and Chapainawabganj, in four days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 60 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in four days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, detained 23 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Sunday morning.

Among the arrestees, ten had arrest warrant, eight were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, the arrested have been sent to jail following the court orders, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, detained 15 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Saturday morning.

Among the arrestee, five had arrest warrant, nine were drug addicts and the rest was detained on another charge.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, detained 22 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrant, 11 were drug addicts and the rest were arrested on various charges.

A large volume of contraband drugs were also recovered from their possessions.

However, the arrested have been sent to jail following the court orders, the official added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A female member of a snatchers' gang was arrested in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The arrested person is Morzina Akhter, 32, wife of Mohammad Sadeq Mia of Dharmandal Village in Nasirnagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria District.

Police and local sources said Zakia Taj, 20, daughter of Md Tajul Islam of Niguari Village under Niguari Union in the upazila, was standing at a line at Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex to receive the corona vaccine.

At that time, four or five women came forward and tried to snatch a gold chain from Zakia.

While snatching the chain, Zakia grabbed a member of the gang and started shouting.

Later, locals caught her and handed over her to police.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon Police Station (PS) Mohammad Farooq Ahmed confirmed the matter, adding that a case has been filed in this connection.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested six members of a fraudsters' gang from a residential hotel in the district town on Friday night.

The arrested persons are: SS Alam, 50, Md Titu Mia, 48, Md Mintu Bhuiyan, 38, Md Mahfuz Hawlader, 35, Md Fazlul Haque, 48, and Md Shahin Uddin Milon, 30.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Lieutenant Commander Toukir said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Baishakhi Residential Hotel in the district town at around 10:15pm, and arrested them.

They confessed of their involvement in cheating and blackmailing activities during the primary interrogation.

A case has been filed against them with Joypurhat Sadar PS in this connection, the RAB official added.

PATUAKHALI: RAB members arrested a man on Friday night for killing his friend in the district.

The arrested person is Md Imam Hossain alias Hridoy, son of Md Ismail Hossain, a resident of Moynamati area under Muradnagar PS in Cumilla.

RAB members arrested him from Gazipur area in Amtali Upazila at around 9:30pm.

Patuakhali RAB Camp In-Charge Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the matter on Saturday noon.

He said Hridoy saw his wife in an intimidated condition with his friend Russel at a home on January 4.

Out of anger, Hridoy started beating his wife Akhinur and Russel, leaving them critically injured.

He went out of the house then.

Later, locals rescued the injured and took to Suhrawardi Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Russel dead.

Russel's father lodged a murder case against Hridoy the next day.

Following this, RAB members arrested him using mobile phone technology.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: Members of Border Security Force (BSF) arrested a Bangladeshi national from the border area adjacent to Porsha Upazila of the district at dawn on Friday.

The arrested person is Azizul Islam Hoda, 32, son of Hares Ali of Sreekrishnapur Kuladanga Village in the upazila.

Local sources said BSF members arrested him at dawn while he was entering Bangladesh from India along with cattle.

BARISHAL: Police arrested a convicted criminal from Banaripara Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The arrested person is Shahadat Bahadur, son of Salam Bahadur, a resident of Chami Village in Nesarabad Upazila of Pirojpur District. He was convicted in 11-month of jail in a case. He had been absconding since the verdict was pronounced.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Moahishpota Village under Saliabakpur Union in the upazila at around 7pm, and arrested him.

However, the arrested was sent to jail in Barishal on Saturday morning.

Sub-Inspector of Banaripara PS Md Shafiqul Islam confirmed the matter.

BOGURA: RAB members arrested six people along with 1,200 sacks of chemical fertiliser in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are Md Sabur Hossain, 28, Ruhul amin, 30, Imran Hossain, Tanvir Hossain, 23, Raqib Hossain, 19, and Bishu Mia, 22.

RAB-5 sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Bamihal area on the Mirzapur-Ranirhat Regional Road at night, arrested them while they were smuggling the chemical fertilisers through three trucks.

RAB members also seized the trucks.

After filing of a case against them with Sherpur PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Friday afternoon following a court order.

Sherpur PS OC Shahidul Islam confirmed the matter.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Members of BSF arrested a Bangladeshi national from the border area in Gomastapur upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested person is Yusuf, 25, son of Kuran Mandol, a resident of Nagarpara Village under Radhanagar union in the upazila.

Local sources said a team of BSF arrested him from the border area adjacent to Bibishan area under Radhanagar Union in the upazila at night.











