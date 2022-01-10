Meet on law & order held in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, Jan 9: A meeting of the district law and order committee was held in the conference room of deputy commissioner (DC) office on Sunday.

DC Zahurul Islam presided over the meeting.

Speakers expressed satisfaction over the present law and order situation in the district. They thanked the district administration and law-enforcing agencies for conducting elections of 40 unions out of total 43 under five upazilas of the district in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

They hoped the elections of the remaining unions will also be held accordingly on January 31 in the sixth phase.

In the beginning of the meeting, Additional District Magistrate Jayshree Rani read out the minute of the last meeting and the progress of the decision.

The meeting discussed various issues relating to law and order situation including prevention of terrorism and militancy, drugs, trafficking of women and children, road safety and litigation.

Among others, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Yusuf Ali, Civil Surgeon Fazlur Rahman, Tentulia Upazila Parishad Chairman Kazi Mahmudur Rahman Dablu, Atwari Upazila Chairman Touhidul Islam, Committee Member Abu Salek, Panchagarh Press Club President Shafiqul Alam, and Senior Journalist Shahidul Islam Shahid spoke at the meeting.







