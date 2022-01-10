Mother of MP Shahjada passes away

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI, Jan 9: Sakina Khanam, mother of lawmaker SM Shahiada and sister of Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda, died at United Hospital in Dhaka at 1:30pm on Saturday. She was 63.

She had been suffering from liver diseases for long.

Her first namaz-e-janaza was held on the NAM Bhabanm premises in Dhaka in the afternoon.

Her second namaz-e-janaza was held on Betagi Shikdaria High School Field in Betagi Sankipur Union of Dashmina Upazila at around 11am on Sunday.

Later, she was buried at her family graveyard in Betagi Village.

She left behind her husband, three sons, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn her death.








