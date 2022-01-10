Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 January, 2022, 7:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man dies falling from rooftop at RU

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 9: A construction worker died after falling from the rooftop of Kazi Nazrul Islam auditorium at Rajshahi University (RU) in the city on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Alek, 36, son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Kanpara area under Belpukur Police Station in the district.
Mominul Islam, a construction worker and eyewitness, said Alek was working on the rooftop of Kazi Nazrul Islam auditorium at noon. At one stage, he fell from there accidentally, which left him critically injured.
Injured Alek was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
RU Proctor-in-Charge Md Liakot Ali confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth electrocuted in Kurigram
Panchagarh DC Zahurul Islam speaking at a meeting
77 detained on different charges in 8 dists
Meet on law & order held in Panchagarh
Mother of MP Shahjada passes away
Man dies falling from rooftop at RU
Naogaon DC Harun-ar-Rashid handed over two cows with two calves
20,628 labourers get 40-day employment in Gaibandha


Latest News
Covid cases in Bangladesh mark a sharp rise by 115% in one week
Seven new dengue patients admitted to hospitals
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BNP wants to foil next polls: Hasan
'I was her brother just two days ago, but now become godfather'
From Hatirjheel to Demra in just 10 minutes!
Fire at Ukhia Rohingya camp, 1,200 shanties gutted
Unvaccinated students can’t enter schools, colleges after Jan 15
President invites Awami League to join dialogue on Jan 17
Dhaleshwari trawler capsize: 6 bodies retrieved after 5 days
Most Read News
164 people killed in Kazakhstan unrest
I didn't call him 'godfather,' it's his 30-year long title: Ivy
3 madrasa students killed in Bagerhat road crash
Murad, wife surrender firearms to police
About 200 dead in northwest Nigeria attacks
Ex-Malaysian PM Mahathir successfully underwent medical procedure
7 dead after rock face collapse at Brazilian waterfall
Unvaccinated students can’t enter schools, colleges after Jan 15
Benzema, Vinicius at the double for Madrid
Ex-DIG (Prisons) Partha jailed for 8 yrs in graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft