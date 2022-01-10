Man dies falling from rooftop at RU

RAJSHAHI, Jan 9: A construction worker died after falling from the rooftop of Kazi Nazrul Islam auditorium at Rajshahi University (RU) in the city on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Alek, 36, son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Kanpara area under Belpukur Police Station in the district.

Mominul Islam, a construction worker and eyewitness, said Alek was working on the rooftop of Kazi Nazrul Islam auditorium at noon. At one stage, he fell from there accidentally, which left him critically injured.

Injured Alek was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

RU Proctor-in-Charge Md Liakot Ali confirmed the incident.








