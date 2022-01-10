

Naogaon DC Harun-ar-Rashid handed over two cows with two calves











Naogaon DC Harun-ar-Rashid handed over two cows with two calves to Tanzila Begum in Chakbishnapur Mohapukur Village under Nitpur Union in Porsha Upazila on Sunday. Tanzila's husband died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on July 5, 2021. To support the family members of the deceased, the district administration provided the cows and constructed a cowshed. ADC Mohammad Ibrahim, Porsha Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Shah Manzur Morshed Chowdhury and UNO Nazmul Hamid Reza were also present at that time. photo: observer