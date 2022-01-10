20,628 labourers get 40-day employment in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Jan 9: The special 40-day employment generation programme of the government for the hardcore and the seasonal unemployed people goes on in all the seven upazilas of the district.

According to District Relief and Rehabilitation office sources, a total of 20, 628 day-labourers and farm-labourers of the district were brought under the programme.

Of the total, some 3,531 day- and farm-labourers were brought in Sadar Upazila, 4,342 in Sundarganj Upazila, 2,505 in Sadullapur Upazila, 2,104 in Palashbari Upazila, 4,053 in Gobindaganj Upazila, 2,466 in Saghata Upazila and 1,627 in Fulchhari Upazila.

The objective of the programme is to assist the poor, particularly the day- and farm-labourers of the district, in overcoming their poverty and job crisis like situation during the lean period.

All the day- and farm-labourers have been engaged in implementing different development projects in rural areas of the district.

The project works include construction and reconstruction of kutcha roads, bridges, culverts, earth filling and excavation and re-excavation of derelict ponds and canals and removing water hyacinth from different water bodies, the sources said.

Each of the workers would get Tk 400 per day as wage from the programme that would continue in the district till starting the full transplantation of Boro paddy in the district in the month of February, the sources confirmed.

On Saturday, the day- and farm-labourers started their development works in Gobindaganjupzila in the district. Upazila Chairman Abdul Latif Prodhan formally inaugurated the work in the upazila through cutting soil with spade as chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, upazila chairman urged the concerned, specially the beneficiaries, to do the programme work seriously and properly to make the programme of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a success.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md. Zahirul Islam, Union Parishad Chairman Md. Shariful Islam George and members including beneficiaries were present on the occasion.

Nezarat Deputy Collector (NDC) of the district administration and also Acting District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer S.M. Foyes Uddin told this correspondent, the works were going on under the direct supervision of respective upazila administration and local government committee.













