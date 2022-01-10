Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 January, 2022, 7:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Army clears roads around snow-bound Pakistan town

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

KULDANA, Jan 9: Army rescuers Sunday cleared routes around a Pakistan hill town sheltering thousands of tourists after 22 people died in vehicles trapped by heavy snow.
The resort town of Murree, around 70 kilometres (45 miles) northeast of Islamabad, was inundated with tourists and daytrippers last week after unusually heavy snow turned it into a winter wonderland.
But a blizzard from Friday onwards felled trees and blocked narrow roads leading in and out of the town, which clings to steep hills and valleys at an altitude of 2,300 metres (7,500 feet).
"It was not snow, and not even heavy snow, it was unprecedented... with four to five feet in few hours," Tariq Ullah, an administrative official in nearby Nathia Gali, told AFP Sunday.
"(I) never saw such a huge snowstorm in my life. There were strong winds, uprooted trees, avalanches. People around were terrified, each having his or her own account of          suffering."
Officials said nearly 100,000 visitors in thousands of vehicles had thronged the town by Friday, causing an enormous traffic jam even before the blizzard.
They said 22 people died in vehicles trapped in the snow overnight Friday -- either from cold, or carbon monoxide poisoning from exhaust fumes generated by drivers running engines to keep warm.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Army clears roads around snow-bound Pakistan town
Prospects dim as US, Russia prepare to meet over Ukraine
PM Modi holds high-level meeting on Covid situation amid surge in cases
Highest single-day C-19 spike since May in Delhi
Saudi Arabia may run out of interceptor missiles in ‘months’
What if humans kept their tails?
21 die in vehicles trapped by Pakistan snowstorm
An employee enters a restaurant serving only online orders during


Latest News
Covid cases in Bangladesh mark a sharp rise by 115% in one week
Seven new dengue patients admitted to hospitals
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BNP wants to foil next polls: Hasan
'I was her brother just two days ago, but now become godfather'
From Hatirjheel to Demra in just 10 minutes!
Fire at Ukhia Rohingya camp, 1,200 shanties gutted
Unvaccinated students can’t enter schools, colleges after Jan 15
President invites Awami League to join dialogue on Jan 17
Dhaleshwari trawler capsize: 6 bodies retrieved after 5 days
Most Read News
164 people killed in Kazakhstan unrest
I didn't call him 'godfather,' it's his 30-year long title: Ivy
3 madrasa students killed in Bagerhat road crash
Murad, wife surrender firearms to police
About 200 dead in northwest Nigeria attacks
Ex-Malaysian PM Mahathir successfully underwent medical procedure
7 dead after rock face collapse at Brazilian waterfall
Unvaccinated students can’t enter schools, colleges after Jan 15
Benzema, Vinicius at the double for Madrid
Ex-DIG (Prisons) Partha jailed for 8 yrs in graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft