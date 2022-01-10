Video
Home Foreign News

PM Modi holds high-level meeting on Covid situation amid surge in cases

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133

NEW DELHI, Jan 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting of top officials this evening to review the Covid situation in the country.
The meeting comes amid a frightening surge in daily new cases; this morning nearly 1.6 lakh were reported in the previous 24 hours - a massive spike from the 27,553 seven days ago.
PM Modi last held a Covid meeting December 24, at which he urged officials to stay 'satark' (alert) and 'saavdhaan' (vigilant') as India scrambles to contain a third wave of infections.
"In view of the new variant, we should be 'satark' and 'saavdhan'. The fight against the pandemic is not over and the need for continued adherence to COVID safe behaviour is of paramount importance even today," the PM had said.
Since then, India's active cases have gone from less than 80,000 to nearly six lakh, with a worrying number of doctors and healthcare workers - the first line of defence against the virus - testing positive, including hundreds in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
Rising Covid cases also come as five states - including Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous and where medical infrastructure is patchy - prepare to hold elections 30 days from today.
UP, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand will hold polls over seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission announced yesterday. The top poll body had been urged by the Allahabad High Court to postpone elections in view of the Covid emergency.
However, after meetings between the Commission, the Union Health Ministry and medical experts, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said polls would be held as scheduled.
Elections are needed to "maintain democratic governance" Mr Chandra said.    -NDTV


PM Modi holds high-level meeting on Covid situation amid surge in cases
