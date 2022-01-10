Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 January, 2022, 7:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Saudi Arabia may run out of interceptor missiles in ‘months’

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136

Jan 9: As Houthi rebel attacks escalate, Riyadh has 'an urgent situation' as it runs out of missiles for its air-defence system, Financial Times newspaper reports.
Saudi Arabia could run out of interceptor missiles for its US-made Patriot air-defence system in "months", according to a senior US official cited by the Financial Times (FT) newspaper, prompting Riyadh to appeal to regional allies for help to replenish the stock.
"It's an urgent situation," the American official said, adding Washington supports the moves to source missiles from Gulf countries as Yemen's Houthi rebels ramp up their cross-border attacks on the kingdom.
Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah accuses Saudi Arabia of 'terrorism'
 "There are other places in the Gulf they can get them from, and we are trying work on that. It may be the faster alternative [to US arms sales]," the official was quoted as saying.
Two people briefed on talks between Saudi Arabia and its neighbours confirmed to FT that Riyadh had made such requests.
"There is an interceptor shortage. Saudi Arabia has asked its friends for loans, but there are not many to be had," one of the people told the publication.
A second person told FT that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hinted at the issue during a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Riyadh in December and the kingdom subsequently contacted nations in the region directly.
It is not clear if Saudi Arabia's neighbours have been able to supply it with munitions yet, the report said.
A third US official said the Houthi rebels, who are aligned to Iran and control northern Yemen, ramped up their assaults on the kingdom last year, launching 375 cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia, many of which were aimed at oil infrastructure, airports and cities.
"Responding to those attacks using those kind of interceptors means that they're going to have a burn rate that is faster than they may have anticipated before," the official told FT.
"That is something that we have to deal with and the answer to that is not only more interceptors, but the answer to that is ultimately a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Yemen."
The situation represents the latest test for US-Saudi relations, which President Joe Biden's administration has sought to reshape in light of the October 2018 murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi operatives in Istanbul.
In February last year, Biden said he would end US support for Saudi Arabia's "offensive operations" in Yemen, including "relevant arms sales".
But several months later, his administration approved a $650m sale of air-to-air missiles to the kingdom.    -AL ZAJEERA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Army clears roads around snow-bound Pakistan town
Prospects dim as US, Russia prepare to meet over Ukraine
PM Modi holds high-level meeting on Covid situation amid surge in cases
Highest single-day C-19 spike since May in Delhi
Saudi Arabia may run out of interceptor missiles in ‘months’
What if humans kept their tails?
21 die in vehicles trapped by Pakistan snowstorm
An employee enters a restaurant serving only online orders during


Latest News
Covid cases in Bangladesh mark a sharp rise by 115% in one week
Seven new dengue patients admitted to hospitals
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BNP wants to foil next polls: Hasan
'I was her brother just two days ago, but now become godfather'
From Hatirjheel to Demra in just 10 minutes!
Fire at Ukhia Rohingya camp, 1,200 shanties gutted
Unvaccinated students can’t enter schools, colleges after Jan 15
President invites Awami League to join dialogue on Jan 17
Dhaleshwari trawler capsize: 6 bodies retrieved after 5 days
Most Read News
164 people killed in Kazakhstan unrest
I didn't call him 'godfather,' it's his 30-year long title: Ivy
3 madrasa students killed in Bagerhat road crash
Murad, wife surrender firearms to police
About 200 dead in northwest Nigeria attacks
Ex-Malaysian PM Mahathir successfully underwent medical procedure
7 dead after rock face collapse at Brazilian waterfall
Unvaccinated students can’t enter schools, colleges after Jan 15
Benzema, Vinicius at the double for Madrid
Ex-DIG (Prisons) Partha jailed for 8 yrs in graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft