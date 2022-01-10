Video
Monday, 10 January, 2022
Sports

Newcastle stunned by Cambridge 'dream' in FA Cup

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

LONDON, JAN 9: Newcastle's miserable season on the field sunk to a new low on Saturday as they were dumped out of the FA Cup 1-0 by third-tier Cambridge, while non-league sides Kidderminster and Boreham Wood also booked their places in the fourth round.
Chelsea scored four times in the first 40 minutes in a 5-1 demolition of Chesterfield, while Everton avoided another damaging defeat for manager Rafael Benitez as they needed extra-time to see off Hull 3-2.
England international Kieran Trippier made his debut as Newcastle's first signing since a controversial takeover by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.
But the Magpies have still won only one match all season and were embarrassed by a side two divisions below them in front of a furious full house at St James' Park.
Joe Ironside scored the only goal 11 minutes into the second half as he swivelled to fire home from close range after a goalmouth scramble.
"It panned out how I dreamed about it last night," said Ironside who grew up idolising Newcastle's record goalscorer Alan Shearer.
"Shearer was my hero," he added. "Now I have scored the winner at St James' Park." Newcastle had two goals ruled out and Joelinton was thwarted by a great save by Dimitar Mitov deep into stoppage time.
But they were shown no mercy by the disgruntled home fans at full-time as they now have to lift themselves to try and remain in the Premier League.
"I don't think there was anything wrong with our attitude, we just couldn't deliver the quality to score," said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe. Sixth-tier Kidderminster overcame the 79 places separating them from Reading in the English football pyramid to beat the Championship side 2-1.    -AFP


