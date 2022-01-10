Video
State Minister receives Queen's Baton

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel officially received the Queen's Baton from SAFF gold medalist archer Ruman Sana and weightlifter Mabia Akter at Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) Bhaban on Sunday afternoon.
The State Minister welcomed the Queen's Baton through a ceremony at the BOA Bhaban. Vice-President of BOA Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun, its Deputy Secretary General Intekhabul Hamid Apu and other officials were present at the time.
Earlier on January 6 last, the Baton arrived in Bangladesh from Sri Lanka as its 26th destination as a part of 72-nation Commonwealth tour carrying the message of Queen's from the United Kingdom (UK).
The 12 best athletes, who won gold and silver medals in the South Asian Games, represented the tour of Queen's Baton Relay which visited different parts of the capital in the five-day tour. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's Queen's Baton Relay was held on a small scale.
The relay began on October 8 last year with Her Majesty The Queen placed her Message to the Commonwealth into the Baton. The Baton is now on its 294-day long journey to every corner of the Commonwealth parts.
Traditionally, Her Majesty has placed a message for the Commonwealth inside the Baton that will be read at the opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on July 28 next.
The main motto of the message is to bring together athletes from all Commonwealth countries and regions and encourage their participation in the Games.
The much awaited Queen's Baton will move to its next destination India today (Monday).     -BSS


