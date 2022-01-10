Video
Monday, 10 January, 2022
Central Zone win Shakib's comeback match

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
Sports Reporter

Central Zone defeated East Zone on Sunday in the opener of the Independence Cup 2021-22, the 50-over domestic tournament at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium while North Zone beat South Zone in the other match of the day at the Academy Ground of the SICS, Sylhet.

Central Zone vs East Zone
East Zone preferred to chase winning the toss and wrapped up Central Zone for 177. Opener Mizanur Rahman scored 36 runs, Mohammad Mithun gathered 37 while Shakib Al Hasan, who opted off from the Bangladesh Cricket League, collected 35 runs.
Rubel Hossain and Rezaur Rahman Reza grabbed three wickets each while Tanvir Islam picked two. Nayeem Hasan and Alauddin Babu shared the rest two wickets between them.
Chasing attainable 178 runs' target, EZs were even trembling with the bat and were bowled out for 155 runs. Opener Rony Talukder was the leading scorer, who departed on 38 while wicketkeeper Irfan Skukkur horded 31 runs. Besides, Nadif Chowdhury scored 28 and skipper Imrul Kayes assembled 25 runs.
Shakib, Soumya Sarkar and Hasan Murad picked two wickets respectively while captain Mosaddek Hossain and speedster Abu Hider Rony shared one wicket apiece.
Mosaddek named the Player of the Match for his all-rounder performance combining 17 runs and one wicket for 13 runs from 10 overs.

North Zone vs South Zone
North Zone invited South Zone to bat first winning the toss and tied on 162 runs despite Towhid Hridoy's fifty. Hridoy departed on 55 off 77 with three boundaries. Besides, opener Pinak Ghosh missed a half century for three runs.
Shofiqul Islam and Sunzamul Islam hunted three wickets each whereas Naeem Islam claimed two. Shafiul Islam got one wicket.
Needing ordinary 163, Northerns reached the winning post losing two wickets with 114 balls to spare. Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim had gone for four while his partner Parvez Hossain Emon got out on 54 runs facing as many balls hitting five fours and three sixes.
Naeem Islam was batting on 66 off 84 hitting nine boundaries while Ariful Haque remained unbeaten scoring 32 runs from 41 balls with four boundaries.
Mahedi Hasan picked both the wickets.
Naeem adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round performances.






