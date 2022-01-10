Lethal Latham brutes as hosts create run-flood   



New Zealand's Devon Conway (L) and captain Tom Latham walk off the field at the end of play during the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch on January 9, 2022. photo: AFP

As presumed, winning the toss guests invited hosts to bat first and Blackcaps were at their best in utilizing the home condition's advantages. Both the openers were imperious with the bat and remained undivided till the last ball of 38th overs till Shoriful Islam's strike notch the wicket of Will Young. Young departed but after picking up his 3rd straight fifty in the series, who had gone for 54 off 114. He, pairing with skipper Tom Latham, stood 148 runs' opening partnership.

Devon Conway came in after Young and joined to the party with the skipper. Both Latham and Conway were ruthless in terms of scoring rate. Latham especially was more ferocious as it was his day and the stand-in skipper, who recently became the father of a baby boy, came in the middle with spiritual fate. He survived twice in the 9th over of the innings delivered by Ebadat Hossain reviewing umpire's decisions. One field umpire raised finger for LBWs in the 2nd and 5th ball of the over and Latham challenged both the occasions.

Couple of Bangladesh reviews also went in favour of Latham. Bangladesh took review for LBW in the 23rd over bowled by Taskin Ahmed but Mominul was too late to make his decision to take the review though good length ball was hitting middle and off stumps while the 4th delivery of the 80 over of Mehidy Miraz was supposed to caught behind but the ultra edge found no beep.

The stalwart thereafter, put Bangladesh bowlers to sword on the way to his unbeaten 186 runs' spearhead. Conway, who was dropped on seven by Liton Das at 2nd slip, was on chipped-in-with 99 runs, one run away from the 3rd ton of his career.

Bangladesh however, made two changes in the playing eleven. Debutant Naim Shaikh filled Mahmudul Hasan Joy's shoes while Nurul Hasan Shohan succeeded Mushfiqur Rahim. Both Joy and Mushfiq ousted due to respective injuries. This is for the first time in last 16 years, when Bangladesh are playing a Test match without any of their fantastic five.

Visitors were well below their best with the ball and were lavish in allowing runs. Cascade of events took places; the oddest ball among those possibly was the last delivery of the 26th over. Ebadot bowled to Young and dropped by Litton at second slip. It was a full length ball outside off, coming to him, as Young went to defend but got an outside edge. Litton dived to his left in front of first slip, and spilled the ball, which raced toward fine leg. They ran three in that time, and while the throw came at the keeper's end, Nurul again threw it back to the bowler, who wasn't backing up, and thus ended chasing it all the way to award New Zealand seven runs from a legal delivery!

In the following over of Ebadat against the same batter an over-throw gifted five runs to New Zealand.











