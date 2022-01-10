AL chalks out programmes 

Bangladesh Awami League has taken various programmes to observe Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's historic Homecoming Day on Monday.

The ruling party leaders will pay homage to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the premises of historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi -32 at 8.30am.

Besides, a delegation of Bangladesh Awami League will also pay homage at the grave of Bangabandhu at Tungipara at 11am.

A discussion meeting will be held on Tuesday at 3:30pm at the AL central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue where Prime Minister and AL president Sheikh Hasina will join through a video conference. -UNB