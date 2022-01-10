Sacked SP Babul Akhtar shown arrested in case filed by himself

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 9: Former police superintendent Babul Akhtar, currently prime accused in a case filed over the murder of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu has been shown arrested by a Chattogram Court on Sunday in the case filed by himself.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Chattogram Muhammad Abdul Halim gave the order on Sunday morning after conclusion of a hearing.

On December 30 last year, the PBI Inspector of Chattogram Metro Abu Jafar Muhammad Omar Faruk appealed to the Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate court to arrest the sacked SP Babul Akhtar in the case filed by himself with Panchlaish Police Station.









