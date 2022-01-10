Video
Monday, 10 January, 2022, 7:12 AM
Home Back Page

Ex DIG handed 8 years sentence for corruption

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court on Sunday sentenced Partha Gopal Banik, a suspended deputy inspector general (prisons) of Sylhet division to eight years' imprisonment in a graft case filed over the recovery of Tk 80 lakh from his Dhaka residence.
Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka delivered the judgement in presence of Partha, the lone accused in the case.
The court also fined him Tk 50,000, in default of which he will have to serve three months more in jail.
The sentence was given in two separate charges but the sentence will be run simultaneously.
The court sentenced him to three years of imprisonment as he being a government official got involved with corruption while five years for his illegal income, the judge said while delivering the verdict.
Out of the total Tk 80 lakh recovered from his residence, Tk 65 lakh has been amassed illegally while the rest was earned legally.
The court also asked the authorities concerned to confiscate the Tk 65 lakh illegal amount in favour of the state while Tk 15 lakh will be handed over to the convict's family as those were earn legally.
This is the first ever in Bangladesh that a high-ranked police official was jailed in a graft case.


