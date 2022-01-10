Video
No lockdown at this moment: FM

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

A diplomat being administered the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Sheikh Russel Gastro-Liver Institute as Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen looks on. Diplomats took booster jabs at the hospital on Sunday. photo : Observer

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said the government is not thinking about lockdowns at this moment but will follow the same procedures keeping passengers limited in all types of transports.
"We'll reduce the number of passengers everywhere that we did during the earlier period. We'll follow the same procedures. We're not thinking of lockdown. The good news is that the fatality rate due to Omicron is very low. So, we're not thinking of a lockdown," he said.
The Foreign Minister said they will discourage travels through Bangladesh-India border on health safety grounds.
"Even, there're travels through borders; there should be more health safety measures. Hopefully, we'll be able to protect our people," Dr Momen said.  
The Foreign Minister made the remarks while talking to reporters after the formal inauguration of booster Covid-19 vaccine doses for the diplomats stationed in Dhaka at Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute & Hospital in the city.
Dr Momen said he is very delighted that they could arrange this special vaccination programme for all the diplomats in Dhaka and their dependents. "Our programme is an ongoing one."
He said the government has got a lot of competencies in terms of vaccination though initially they had "some difficulties" in terms of vaccines' supply. "We're very thankful that so many countries came forward and those countries have been donating vaccine doses under the COVAX facility," said the Foreign Minister.
He said they have plenty of vaccines' supply and till today they have around 310 million vaccines lined up. "So, we're okay. Hopefully, we'll provide vaccines to every individual." The government has a plan to cover 80 percent of people with Covid-19 vaccination including 12 years and plus students.
Talking about the booster vaccine doses, the Foreign Minister said, "I'm so glad we could manage it. It has been possible because of our partnership and cooperation."    -UNB


