Monday, 10 January, 2022, 7:12 AM
Police seizes three licensed  firearms of Dr Murad,  his wife

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Staff Correspondent

Dhanmondi Thana police have seized licensed weapons of ruling Awami League lawmaker Dr Murad Hassan, also a former state minister for information and broadcasting, and his wife Dr Jahanara Ehsan following her general diary (GD) filed against Murad.
The weapons were surrendered to the police station on Saturday. A representative of the couple handed over the three licensed arms to the police station. Two of the weapons belong to Murand and another, to his wife Dr Jahanara Ehsan, who filed the general diary against her husband on January 6 this year. Confirming the news, Assistant Commissioner of Police of Dhanmondi Zone Abdullah Al Masum told media that they seized the weapons as the complainant cited 'insecurity' in the GD statement.
"Police will keep the weapons until the issue is resolved," added Abdullah.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhanmondi Police Station Ekram Ali Miah told media that they have received three weapons from the couple.






