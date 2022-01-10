Video
Covid cases rise to 1,491, positivity rate above 6pc

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed three more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally stands 29,102. Some 1,491 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,593,700.    
Besides, 217 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,550,905 and overall recovery rate at 97.31, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  6.78 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.67 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 21,980 samples.


