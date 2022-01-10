Workplace accident takes 1,053 lives last year

At least 1,053 workers from different sectors were killed in accidents at work places across the country in 2021. Of them, highest 513 workers were killed in the transport sector, according to the annual survey report of the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS).

BILS on Sunday unveiled its annual survey report for 2021 on Labour and Workplace Situation in Bangladesh" prepared based on different media reports.

According to BILS survey, some 549 workers from different sectors were injured during the same period.

The survey report also said that out of 1,053 deceased, total 1,003 were male and rests 50 were female.

The highest 513 workers died in the transport sector followed by 154 death in accidents in the construction sector.

In 2020, a total of 729 workers had died in workplace- accidents. It said that during the period, some 147 workers died while some 125 workers were injured due to repression in the workplaces.

During the period, some 431 incidents of workers unrests took place due to various reasons including delaying payment of wages, realizing demands, demanding reopening the factories and demanding allowances. Most 172 incidents took place in the readymade garments sector.









