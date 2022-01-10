Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 January, 2022, 7:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Workplace accident takes 1,053 lives last year

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Staff Correspondent

At least 1,053 workers from different sectors were killed in accidents at work places across the country in 2021. Of them, highest 513 workers were killed in the transport sector, according to the annual survey report of the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS).
BILS on Sunday unveiled its annual survey report for 2021 on Labour and Workplace Situation in Bangladesh" prepared based on different media reports.
According to BILS survey, some 549 workers from different sectors were injured during the same period.
The survey report also said that out of 1,053 deceased, total 1,003 were male and rests 50 were female.
The highest 513 workers died in the transport sector followed by 154 death in accidents in the construction sector.
In 2020, a total of 729 workers had died in workplace- accidents. It said that during the period, some 147 workers died while some 125 workers were injured due to repression in the workplaces.
During the period, some 431 incidents of workers unrests took place due to various reasons including delaying payment of wages, realizing demands, demanding reopening the factories and demanding allowances. Most 172 incidents took place in the readymade garments sector.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL chalks out programmes 
Sacked SP Babul Akhtar shown arrested in case filed by himself
Ex DIG handed 8 years sentence for corruption
No lockdown at this moment: FM
Police seizes three licensed  firearms of Dr Murad,  his wife
Covid cases rise to 1,491, positivity rate above 6pc
Workplace accident takes 1,053 lives last year
Five foreign port operators vie for appointment


Latest News
Covid cases in Bangladesh mark a sharp rise by 115% in one week
Seven new dengue patients admitted to hospitals
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BNP wants to foil next polls: Hasan
'I was her brother just two days ago, but now become godfather'
From Hatirjheel to Demra in just 10 minutes!
Fire at Ukhia Rohingya camp, 1,200 shanties gutted
Unvaccinated students can’t enter schools, colleges after Jan 15
President invites Awami League to join dialogue on Jan 17
Dhaleshwari trawler capsize: 6 bodies retrieved after 5 days
Most Read News
164 people killed in Kazakhstan unrest
I didn't call him 'godfather,' it's his 30-year long title: Ivy
3 madrasa students killed in Bagerhat road crash
Murad, wife surrender firearms to police
About 200 dead in northwest Nigeria attacks
Ex-Malaysian PM Mahathir successfully underwent medical procedure
7 dead after rock face collapse at Brazilian waterfall
Unvaccinated students can’t enter schools, colleges after Jan 15
Benzema, Vinicius at the double for Madrid
Ex-DIG (Prisons) Partha jailed for 8 yrs in graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft