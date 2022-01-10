Five foreign port operators vie for appointment

CHATTOGRAM Jan 9: At least five foreign organisations have expressed their interest for appointment as Transaction Adviser of the Patenga Container terminal (PCT) of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Sources said the organisations are Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) of Saudi Arabia, DP World of Dubai, PSA of Singapore, Adani of India and APM of Denmark. They have been asked to submit their financial and technical offers for the project, the sources added.

The Ministry of Shipping took the decision of operation of PCT under PPP in August of 2020.

Accordingly, the PPP Authority had invited Expression of Interest (EoI) for appointment of a Transaction Adviser to resolve the situation created over the appointment of an operator for Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) of Chattogram Port under PPP.

According to a circular of the PPP, the assignment of the Transaction Adviser is to ascertain and recommend the required number of operational equipment (Container and Cargo Handling) for PCT. The Adviser will also deal with business case developed for PCT and support to finalize the concession agreement as per PPP laws in Bangladesh.

CPA sources said the annual container handling capacity of the PCT is 4.45 lakh TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers. The Chattogram Port handled 3 million TEUs of containers in 2019-20 fiscal.

The rate of increase is 2.9 per cent. In the previous fiscal of 2018-19 fiscal, the Chattogram Port handled 2.919 million TEUs. The rate of increase was 4 per cent. The Shipping Ministry has decided to operate PCT under PPP.

Meanwhile, the PCT is expected to go on operation in July this year.

The time for implementation of the project has been extended to one year more till June next year. The project was scheduled to be completed by December of 2020. But the time has been extended to June this year. But the CPA management had tried to complete the project by December this year which had totally failed.

Earlier, the CPA management had decided to operate one container jetty and another dolphin jetty for handling of Oil of the PCT from this month.









