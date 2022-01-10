Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 January, 2022, 7:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

DGHS hopeful of controlling pandemic despite flare up

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Staff Correspondent

In the last week 115 per cent more patients have been identified with the infection of Covid-19 and 23 people died which is 15 per cent more than the previous week said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Prof Md Nazmul Islam, Director of the Disease Control of DGHS, said, "In the last one week, more than 134,000 samples have been tested in the country, which is 2.5 per cent more than the previous week. In last seven days, 6,300 new corona patients have been identified, which is 3,376 more than the previous week."
The Director made the remarks while reading out the health bulletin on the Covid-19 situation virtually at the DGHS on Sunday.
"Overall, the infection rate was 2 per cent or less in the last two months but in the last one week, the detection rate has been increasing little by little. On January 2, some 557 patients were identified, but on January 8, it stood at 1,116. While the detection rate was below 3 per cent at the beginning of January, it is now close to 6 per cent," he added.
Asked about the physical condition of the patients suffering from Omicron at this time, he said, "Many of the patients suffering from Omicron, the new type of Coronavirus, in the country are doing well. Many have recovered and left hospitals and gone home."
He said not only Omicron, but anyone suffering from Covid-19 should seek timely medical advice. If people take treatment without hiding the information, the task of dealing with coronavirus becomes easier.
He commented that due to the privacy of patients, a lot of information about patients with Omicron could not be shared.
Prof Nazmul Islam further said, "The number Omicron patients are increasing worldwide, including Europe and the United States. It is increasing the pressure on all the equipment of healthcare including hospitals. In the face of constant pressure, the health care system in many countries is in danger of collapsing."
"With the active cooperation of all, the way we have dealt with Corona in the country in the last two years, we will be able to continue it in the current 2022. Hopefully, we can control this pandemic."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL chalks out programmes 
Sacked SP Babul Akhtar shown arrested in case filed by himself
Ex DIG handed 8 years sentence for corruption
No lockdown at this moment: FM
Police seizes three licensed  firearms of Dr Murad,  his wife
Covid cases rise to 1,491, positivity rate above 6pc
Workplace accident takes 1,053 lives last year
Five foreign port operators vie for appointment


Latest News
Covid cases in Bangladesh mark a sharp rise by 115% in one week
Seven new dengue patients admitted to hospitals
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BNP wants to foil next polls: Hasan
'I was her brother just two days ago, but now become godfather'
From Hatirjheel to Demra in just 10 minutes!
Fire at Ukhia Rohingya camp, 1,200 shanties gutted
Unvaccinated students can’t enter schools, colleges after Jan 15
President invites Awami League to join dialogue on Jan 17
Dhaleshwari trawler capsize: 6 bodies retrieved after 5 days
Most Read News
164 people killed in Kazakhstan unrest
I didn't call him 'godfather,' it's his 30-year long title: Ivy
3 madrasa students killed in Bagerhat road crash
Murad, wife surrender firearms to police
About 200 dead in northwest Nigeria attacks
Ex-Malaysian PM Mahathir successfully underwent medical procedure
7 dead after rock face collapse at Brazilian waterfall
Unvaccinated students can’t enter schools, colleges after Jan 15
Benzema, Vinicius at the double for Madrid
Ex-DIG (Prisons) Partha jailed for 8 yrs in graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft