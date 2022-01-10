DGHS hopeful of controlling pandemic despite flare up

In the last week 115 per cent more patients have been identified with the infection of Covid-19 and 23 people died which is 15 per cent more than the previous week said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Prof Md Nazmul Islam, Director of the Disease Control of DGHS, said, "In the last one week, more than 134,000 samples have been tested in the country, which is 2.5 per cent more than the previous week. In last seven days, 6,300 new corona patients have been identified, which is 3,376 more than the previous week."

The Director made the remarks while reading out the health bulletin on the Covid-19 situation virtually at the DGHS on Sunday.

"Overall, the infection rate was 2 per cent or less in the last two months but in the last one week, the detection rate has been increasing little by little. On January 2, some 557 patients were identified, but on January 8, it stood at 1,116. While the detection rate was below 3 per cent at the beginning of January, it is now close to 6 per cent," he added.

Asked about the physical condition of the patients suffering from Omicron at this time, he said, "Many of the patients suffering from Omicron, the new type of Coronavirus, in the country are doing well. Many have recovered and left hospitals and gone home."

He said not only Omicron, but anyone suffering from Covid-19 should seek timely medical advice. If people take treatment without hiding the information, the task of dealing with coronavirus becomes easier.

He commented that due to the privacy of patients, a lot of information about patients with Omicron could not be shared.

Prof Nazmul Islam further said, "The number Omicron patients are increasing worldwide, including Europe and the United States. It is increasing the pressure on all the equipment of healthcare including hospitals. In the face of constant pressure, the health care system in many countries is in danger of collapsing."

"With the active cooperation of all, the way we have dealt with Corona in the country in the last two years, we will be able to continue it in the current 2022. Hopefully, we can control this pandemic."







