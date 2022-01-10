

IBBL inaugurates stall at DITF

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the stall. Along with providing modern banking and information services to visitors, customers and traders, it is also collecting government revenues - value added tax (VAT), tax and other fees - through the automated challan system (ACS). Merchants can deposit their VAT, Tax and other fees of daily transactions at this stall through this system.

The services at the stall include account opening, cash deposit and withdrawals through CRM and ATM booths.

IBBL has been providing banking services to buyers and visitors since 2012 at the Dhaka International Trade Fair. -UNB Islami Bank Bangladesh (IBBL) has inaugurated a stall at the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) 2022 in Purbachal's Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre recently.Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the stall. Along with providing modern banking and information services to visitors, customers and traders, it is also collecting government revenues - value added tax (VAT), tax and other fees - through the automated challan system (ACS). Merchants can deposit their VAT, Tax and other fees of daily transactions at this stall through this system.The services at the stall include account opening, cash deposit and withdrawals through CRM and ATM booths.IBBL has been providing banking services to buyers and visitors since 2012 at the Dhaka International Trade Fair. -UNB