

Uttara Bank holds annual risk conference

The Programme was presided over by Maksudul Hasan, Deputy Managing Director and CRO of the Bank.

Deputy Managing Directors Md. Abul Hashem, Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman along with higher officials and all Branch Mangers of the Bank joined in the Conference virtually.







Uttara Bank Ltd recently organised "Annual Risk Conference-2021" at Head Office, Dhaka on a Digital Platform. Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank Ltd has delivered his welcome speech as Chief Guest in the programme.The Programme was presided over by Maksudul Hasan, Deputy Managing Director and CRO of the Bank.Deputy Managing Directors Md. Abul Hashem, Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman along with higher officials and all Branch Mangers of the Bank joined in the Conference virtually.