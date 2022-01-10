Video
Monday, 10 January, 2022, 7:11 AM
BRAC Bank appoints Nurun Nahar as CTO

Published : Monday, 10 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

Nurun Nahar Begum

Nurun Nahar Begum

Nurun Nahar Begum has been appointed as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at BRAC Bank.
Her appointment has taken effect from 01 January 2022. She will be a member of the bank's Management Committee.
The homegrown CTO brings in 20 years of experience in the technology field at the bank's Technology Division starting from the 2001.
Before this new role, she was the Head of Core Banking in the Technology Division of the bank. She has successfully performed multiple roles within the division and has contributed enormously towards building a strong technology infrastructure of the bank in the last two decades.
Apart from her core responsibilities, Nahar also heads "TARA - BRAC Bank's Internal Women Employee Forum" that has played a pivotal role in establishing BRAC Bank as one of the most women-friendly banks in Bangladesh. At the same time, Nahar was also instrumental in developing the bank's Safeguarding Policy.
Commenting on her appointment, the bank's Managing Director and CEO Selim R. F. Hussain said: "Nurun Nahar will be a key member of our Management Committee as she has to drive digital transformation journey. Her long experience will be crucial in implementing many projects aiming at ensuring fast, easy, convenient and safe banking experience for our valued customers."
As a values-based organization, BRAC Bank always promotes women at senior leadership position. Her appointment will be inspirational to the women co-workers within the bank and in the banking industry to aim higher in career goal.


