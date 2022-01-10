

Pubali Bank gets appreciation certificate by Dhaka WASA

Md. Tazul Islam, Minister, Ministry of LGRD and Cooperatives, Chief Guest of the ceremony handed over the certificate to Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank Ltd.

Muhammad Ibrahim, Addl. Secretary, Local Government Division and Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman of BSEC were present as Special Guests. Engr. Taqsem A Khan, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka WASA presided over.







Pubali Bank Ltd has been given 'Certificate of Appreciation' as one of the top bill collector banks in collecting Dhaka WASA's bill for the fiscal year 2020-2021. Dhaka WASA organised a ceremony at a hotel in the city recently, says a press release.Md. Tazul Islam, Minister, Ministry of LGRD and Cooperatives, Chief Guest of the ceremony handed over the certificate to Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank Ltd.Muhammad Ibrahim, Addl. Secretary, Local Government Division and Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman of BSEC were present as Special Guests. Engr. Taqsem A Khan, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka WASA presided over.